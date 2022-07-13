SUMMER READING - Fight the summer slide with weekly educational programming for youth of all ages! The Brook Library is excited to offer in-person programming exploring all the possibilities of the ocean for the 2022 Summer Reading season. Programming will run through the end of July with the following schedule:
Mondays: Little Wigglers (0-2-year-olds) and Teens 13+ Tuesdays: Story Hour (3-5-year-olds not attended K) Wednesdays: K-5 graders
The library will also offer a reading challenge for children of all ages that can be completed at home. The Summer Reading Challenge includes book logging and activity challenges that can be completed either virtually through your Beanstack account or by completing paper logs available at the library.
Parents can register their children for any and all of these activities at the library. The first 75 participants registered will receive a bag full of goodies! It’s going to be a whale of a good summer! For more information, call 219-275-2471.
SUMMER READING RAFFLE – The Summer Reading Raffle is bigger than ever before! Teens and adults are invited to participate in this fun program offering grand prizes such as a 23andMe Ancestry kit, gaming headset, garden equipment, gift cards and more. Participants earn tickets to put toward the prizes of their choice by reading books, completing activities, and attending programs. Participants can participate virtually through their Beanstack account or by using a paper version available at the library. The Raffle will run June 1st through July 31st with winners being drawn in August.
DIY MASON JAR CANDLE – Fight off summer bugs by making your very own citronella candle! Join the Brook Public Library on July 19th at 5 pm as they learn about different scents to ward off insects and how to make their own candle. This event is open to anyone ages 16 and older. Call 219-275-2471 to register.
BOARD OF TRUSTEES – The Brook Public Library Board of Trustees will have their monthly meeting on August 8th at 5:00 pm.