The town of Brook came alive over the weekend as residents celebrated the Fourth of July. Residents and visitors flocked to Brunton Park, where a wide range of events took place.
The festivities kicked off on Saturday, July 1, with a co-ed basketball tournament. Food trucks were also available in the park for individuals to purchase a lunch.
The excitement continued into the evening with the golf cart bracket drag race. The winner of the race and the $100 grand prize was George Sons. Runner up was Brian Tebo, who took home $50. Donations for the prize money were made by SealPro Paving and Seal Coating and Whicker Car Care.
A community breakfast was enjoyed by those who participated on Sunday, July 2. The Burman Fun Games took place in Brunton Park after breakfast, followed by mud volleyball.
A cornhole tournament took place Monday evening. The event was originally scheduled for Saturday night, buy was moved due to rain.
The Fourth marked the commencement of the annual parade as well as a flag raising ceremony. A pork chop dinner and bake sale then took place after the parade at the community center. Home run derby was also played in Brunton Park.
The festivities rounded out with a performance from Holley Drive in Brunton Park and a firework display.