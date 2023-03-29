Despite their low numbers, local Boy Scout troop 149 is continuing to thrive by providing experiences for troop members in the county.

The troop, led by Kent LaFlech, recently took a trip to the Indiana Dunes in Chesterton to take part in the 3 dune challenge. The 3 dune challenge is a hike up the three tallest sand dunes at Indiana Dunes State Park. The hike is made up of one and a half miles of trail with 552 vertical feet. The troop will next be venturing out on a backpacking trip to Shades National Park in April where they will set out on a hike and set up camp for the weekend.