Despite their low numbers, local Boy Scout troop 149 is continuing to thrive by providing experiences for troop members in the county.
The troop, led by Kent LaFlech, recently took a trip to the Indiana Dunes in Chesterton to take part in the 3 dune challenge. The 3 dune challenge is a hike up the three tallest sand dunes at Indiana Dunes State Park. The hike is made up of one and a half miles of trail with 552 vertical feet. The troop will next be venturing out on a backpacking trip to Shades National Park in April where they will set out on a hike and set up camp for the weekend.
Although there were hoops to jump through, troop 149 will also be set out on a seven-day trip to Philmont Scout Ranch in Cimarron New Mexico from July 2-9.
According to their website, the Philmont Scout Ranch is “the Boy Scouts of America’s largest National High Adventure Base.” The area covers 140,177 acres of mountainous wilderness in the Sangre de Cristo range of the Rocky Mountains.
Due to the troop’s low numbers, in order to secure a spot at Philmont, there were hoops to jump through.
“We have six boys in our troop, which is pretty small,” mentioned LaFlech. “We don’t have enough people on our own to make big trips like this because you have to have 12 people to go to Philmont. So, we teamed up with another small troop in Lafayette.”
LaFlech said his troop and the Lafayette troop first met about two and half years ago while trying to attend summer camp.
“You need two adults to go on every trip and I couldn’t find another adult that would go with me, so summer camp was about to be canceled for our boys,” LaFlech said. “So, I contacted the camp director and there was another troop in Lafayette that had the same dilemma. So, that’s when we met and we teamed up for that summer camp. That was two and a half years ago and now they’re going to Philmont with us.”
To get to Philmont, the troop first had to enter a lottery. Once the slot was secured, funds needed to be raised which the troop acquired through selling popcorn as well as serving breakfast at last year’s Beaverfest.
The troop currently meets every Monday at the Lake Kenoyer Conservation Club cabin in Brook and, according to LaFlech, is always looking for more scouts to join in on the fun.
“We’re always recruiting and always trying to get attention,” he said. “Girls are welcome to join now as well. In order for girls to join, there would need to be a girl leader so a woman parent would have to join with her.”