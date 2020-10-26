To Editor, Newton County Enterprise
I believe Joe Biden would never lie to the people of the Untied States. Twice the Democrat Party has scheduled a national Press Conference for Joe Biden to make a very important announcement. Both times Mr. Biden made a formal announcement that he is running for U.S. Senate. I believe Joe. So my questions are as follows: Which state will he represent in the U. S. Senate? Is it true Joe will not tell us until after the election? Is Joe no longer a candidate for President?
Since Joe Biden would never lie to us, he must want voters to write him in as the Democrat candidate for the U. S. Senate.
Chuck Meade
voter, South Newton Class of 69