Area residents are encouraged to attend the Newton County Fair Demolition Derby. Come cheer on your favorite driver. Saturday, July 16th at 7:30 pm fairgoers will get to see some action in the grandstand.
JMC Motorsports will be running the show. If you are interested in participating in the event, information and rules can be found at the Newton County Fair website, www.newtoncountyfair.com. You can also contact Jeff at 765-412-8627 or Chris at 815-867-7153.
The night should be full of bashes and crashes, so come out to the fair on Saturday, July 16th to see the excitement at the grandstand. It will be a great memory to share with the kids and grandkids.