Local Veterans were honored at halftime on September 8 during the match up between North and South Newton.
The event has become an annual one, said is an important traditions.
“We just want to honor and recognize the people who have allowed us the life that we live and the freedoms that we enjoy,” said South Newton Principal Joe Keller. “In many cases for some countries, that freedom is not there.”
Keller then touched on the importance of honoring those who have served in Newton County.
“We have a lot of people in our county especially who have given their time, and some even their lives in order to have our freedoms. We want to make sure we never forget those people and be appreciative of them and the things that they’ve done so that we can all lead the lives that we do.”
Those honored during the halftime event were:
Army: David Gerts, Paul Cocharn, Russ Cocharn, Michael Toigo, Erik Hollowav, Jason Krug, Kevin Derflinger, Terry Elson, Brent Cothran, Colton Cothran, Logan Faussett, lan Wernert, Andrew Kindig, Denny Cobb, Lauren Berenda, Dave Couch, Stan Walkup, Kyle Hall, Austin Brenda, Dick Berenda, Tony Kunz, Greg Willis, Ryan Martin, Jeremy Holste, Robby Goad, Mark Blann, Jerry Frederick, Erik Holloway, William Snell, Steve Sharp, Nick Buckley, Brad Buckley, Ryan Weams, Greg Johnson.
Marines: Tony Kindig-Gusevik, Chris Cripe, Cliff Henderson, Damon Ward, Todd West, Sean Harris, John Montgomery, Steve Wilson.
Navy: William Chasteen, Cody Sample, Wyatt Hoaks, Craig Wheelock, Andrew Smart.
Air Force: Tony Bell, Steve Whit, Matthew Schwartz, Michael Schwartz, Edgardo Luna, Ty Hoaks, Tony Methany, Carlio Drinski, Madison Dowden, Tess Paterson.
Coast Guard: Alex Dowden.