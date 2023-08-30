Members of several different local Girl Scout troops will be embarking on an overseas adventure in the coming year and are looking to raise money for the occasion.
The journey was organized by Amy Moss, a troop leader from Kentland Troop 35102, in collaboration with other troop leaders, including Samantha Joslyn from Rensselaer Troop 32021 and Patricia Holloway of Brook Troop 35505, formerly of Lake Village.
According to Holloway, the trip will take the girls to England, Paris, and Switzerland, with planned activities including a Girl Scout pinning ceremony with Swiss Girl Scouts. Holloway, along with some of the other parent-troop leaders, is accompanying the group. The cost of the trip is approximately $6,000 per girl, and fundraising efforts are ongoing, including the sale of a Girl Scout Cookbook called “More Than Cookies”.
“Our Girl Scouts put together, designed and wrote their own cookbook,” said Holloway. “We are selling the book as a fundraiser to help offset some of the cost for the trip.”
The girls will be looking to raise money in other ways throughout the year as well, including selling the famous Girl Scout Cookies in December, as well as another fundraising project coming up this fall.
The expedition involves a total of five girls from different area troops and is exclusively for girls in the junior age group and above. Holloway emphasized the value of the experience and the unique opportunity it presents to the girls.
The journey is scheduled to take place over a ten day trip and Holloway expressed her excitement for the girls, highlighting the cross-cultural connections and life-changing experiences it offers. The group is also looking forward to connecting with other Girl Scouts both nationally and internationally.
“I think it is such a great opportunity for the girls and is something most people don’t get to do, especially at their age,” she said. “The girls are really excited to go over there and gain some new experiences.”
Apart from raising money for the trip, in the meantime, the troops also provide the area with volunteer work including working with the local churches, doing personal care packages and helping with the food pantry.
Holloway encourages those interested in supporting the trip to reach out for more information. Cookbooks can be purchased by contacting Holloway at 219-218-0764 or by emailing hollowayp@newton.k12.in.us.