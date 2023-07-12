(LAKE VILLIAGE)– The Amateur Radio Association of Newton County Indiana (ARANCI) held its July monthly meeting at the Lake Village Community Center, with two significant events at the same meeting.
ARANCI conducts bingo twice a month at the Community Center and shares the profits with other nonprofit organizations. A check was presented to Lake Village Baseball, Inc. as the designated group for this period. In the two years that ARANCI has had bingo, $9,728.13 has been returned to the community.
The July meeting also hosted John Kruk, the National Sales Director for Yaesu USA. John has visited in July for the past few years and always brings a bundle of technical information as it applies to the club’s use (nearly all the club’s equipment is Yaesu). This meeting was another good session in which he covered the use and capability of the latest VHF/UHF radios.
ARANCI meets the second Monday each month at the Lake Village Community Center. ARANCI asks those with an interest in Amateur Radio to please plan to attend a meeting or visit the website for information on classes for obtaining a license. The website is: aranciradio.com.