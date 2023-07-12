(LAKE VILLIAGE)– The Amateur Radio Association of Newton County Indiana (ARANCI) held its July monthly meeting at the Lake Village Community Center, with two significant events at the same meeting.

ARANCI conducts bingo twice a month at the Community Center and shares the profits with other nonprofit organizations. A check was presented to Lake Village Baseball, Inc. as the designated group for this period. In the two years that ARANCI has had bingo, $9,728.13 has been returned to the community.

