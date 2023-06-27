The Lake Village Community Center, otherwise known as the old fire house, was the host of several radio enthusiasts from all walks of life this past weekend for an annual event known as Field Day.

According to a press release from the president of the Amateur Radio Association of Newton County Indiana (ARANCI), Mike Swiader, Field Day is “the single most popular on-the-air event held annually in the US and Canada. On the fourth weekend of June of each year, thousands of radio amateurs gather with their clubs, groups or simply with friends to operate from remote locations.”

