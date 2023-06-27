The Lake Village Community Center, otherwise known as the old fire house, was the host of several radio enthusiasts from all walks of life this past weekend for an annual event known as Field Day.
According to a press release from the president of the Amateur Radio Association of Newton County Indiana (ARANCI), Mike Swiader, Field Day is “the single most popular on-the-air event held annually in the US and Canada. On the fourth weekend of June of each year, thousands of radio amateurs gather with their clubs, groups or simply with friends to operate from remote locations.”
Field Day is a unique blend of activities, combining elements of a picnic, campout, emergency preparedness drill, and an informal contest. Above all, it is a celebration of camaraderie and enjoyment for participants. The event serves as a platform to showcase the importance of Amateur Radio and highlights its various roles and capabilities.
Some of the ways ARANCI serves North West Indiana is by providing emergency communications for the local Emergency Ops Center, acting as spotters/safety monitors during local events, providing amateur radio classes and assisting the NWI K9 search and recovery team.
Several of those participating in the event arrived Saturday morning to help set up antenna’s and stayed until Sunday afternoon when the event was over, with the equipment running for the entirety of the 24-hour long event.
ARANCI’s next big event will take place on August 19 for the first annual “Hamfest” taking place from 6 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Christ Presbyterian Church in Winfield. They will also host their second annual car show from 10 a.m.-2p.m. on September 23 at the Lake Village Community Center.