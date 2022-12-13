The Amateur Radio Association of Newton County Indiana (ARANCI) presented two donation checks to two separate local nonprofit organizations on Dec. 12. The funds for the donations were acquired through ARANCI's profits from Bingo.
The first check was given in the amount of $995.87 to the Lake Village Presbyterian Church. The check was received by Guy Wahlman. The second donation in the amount of $2,481.94 was presented to the Lake Township Volunteer Fire Department. That check was received by Fire Chief Allan Corning and Assistant Fire Chief Jammie Little.
According to a press release from the Amateur Radio Association of Newton County Indiana, ARANCI shares their profits on a semiannual basis with other nonprofits in the area. Bingo is one of the ways the organization raises funds to operate and purchase materials needed to sustain the operation and expand their participation in the community.
ARANCI is a 501(c)3 service organization that is involved with emergency communications in North West Indiana. Currently, there are sixty members, all volunteers, interested in amateur radio communications. Anyone wishing to use amateur radio must pass a Federal Communications Commission examination to communicate on these radios.
ARNACI is affiliated with the American Radio Relay League, Inc. (ARRL), which is the national organization. The communication is done, depending on what radio frequency is used, anywhere from locally to all over the world, including the International Space Station.
Each member of ARANCI receives training in storm spotting and SKYWARN, which is a volunteer program with a group of trained severe weather spotters (between 350,00 – 400,000) that relay severe weather information about their local communities as it happens to the National Weather Service (NWS). Those in the organization "chase" the storms from a safe location, and report the direction, size, and intensity to a “net” control, who then shares the information with the NWS.
ARANCI is also involved with the Northwest Indiana K9 Search and Rescue/Recovery team. The organization provides communications and records GPS coordinates of significant indicators during search and rescue and plot the points on Google maps.
Other activities include assisting the county parks by providing spotters/communications during various sporting events such as 5/10 K’s, bicycling, and triathlons.
For those interested in becoming a member and learning more about amateur radio, ARANCI meets at the Lake Village Community Center (old firehouse) located at 9728 N 300 W in Lake Village at 7:30 p.m. on the second Monday of each month.