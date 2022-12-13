The Amateur Radio Association of Newton County Indiana (ARANCI) presented two donation checks to two separate local nonprofit organizations on Dec. 12. The funds for the donations were acquired through ARANCI's profits from Bingo.

The first check was given in the amount of $995.87 to the Lake Village Presbyterian Church. The check was received by Guy Wahlman. The second donation in the amount of $2,481.94 was presented to the Lake Township Volunteer Fire Department. That check was received by Fire Chief Allan Corning and Assistant Fire Chief Jammie Little.

