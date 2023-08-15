Kickstart your career in conservation with the Newton County Student Conservation Internship Program. Get paid and get school credit!
Conservation Agriculture: Learn about and lend a hand in conservation farming, soil and health, water quality and more!
Wildlife Management: Work with wildlife and game species, manage habitat and fisheries for the benefit of wildlife.
Habitat Restoration: Create and learn about habitats for our Newton County wetlands, prairies, savannas, plants, animals, insects and wildlife.
Eco-Journalism: Learn about photography, writing and media for conservation.
To apply for the Newton County Student Conservation Internship, apply by Aug. 25 at https://forms.gle/wo89zfjpJ3gG9XPq8.
Those admitted into the program will earn $12/hr. for a maximum of 300 hours and will intern with Newton County Soil and Water, The Nature Conservancy, and the Department of Natural Resources.
This program is available to Newton County 11 and 12 grade students.
Those who are interested should speak with their guidance counselor or agricultural instructor to sign up for course credits.