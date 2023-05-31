This year's highly anticipated Morocco Beaver Fest treated residents and visitors to an unforgettable weekend filled with fun and excitement. The festival, which took place from May 26 to May 28, showcased a diverse range of activities and events that captivated attendees of all ages.
From garage sales to parades, car shows, live music, and a spectacular fireworks display, the festival left a lasting impression on everyone who participated.
Garage sales took place all weekend long, with a bustling array of sales from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Morocco residents took the opportunity to clear out their homes and offer unique treasures to bargain hunters in search of hidden gems.
But Saturday proved to be the heart of the festivities. To kick off the day, residents and other festival-goers were treated to a fundraiser breakfast that was served from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Meanwhile, vendors hustled to set up their stalls to showcase their products and services.
One of the many highlights of the festival arrived at 11 a.m. that day with the parade. Children lined the streets, waiting for a shot at some candy, as the emergency vehicles, large trucks, floats, and classic cars made their way down State Street from the community pool onto Clay Street and off to the firehouse.
The rest of the day consisted of a car show, a beer garden, a bag tournament, and many more activities that offered plenty of fun for the entire family.
Sunday also consisted of several activities, including a donation breakfast at Beaver Township Community Center, a 5K run, a community church service followed by a picnic, and a pork chop dinner. The evening culminated in a fireworks show to mark the end of what proved to be an all-around exciting and fun-filled weekend.
Morocco Beaverfest co-host Nikki Kimbrell posted to the Morocco Indiana Beaver Fest Facebook page reflecting on the weekend and thanking those in attendance.
"As I sit and enjoy the day, I can't help but think about how great our town is," Kimbrell stated. "So many people helped, gave up time with family and friends, and loved our town enough to not complain for one second. It was many, many hours planning this year's festival. Our whole team rocked it! In the 3 years I have been doing this, this one is the best. Have we made mistakes? Yes, but we are learning. Our goal is to always do better for our town we love so much. Thank you all for coming out and showing your love by supporting this year's festival!"
She also posted a thank you to those involved in helping put the festival together and make it such a successful weekend.
"Our Beaverfest Committee is made up of some of the most ambitious, selfless, caring, and simply amazing people. This year would have never happened without all of them. Dustin Gary, Anthony Nutting, Brian Hoskins, Kristen Hoskins, Richard McQueen, Stacey McQueen, Josh Cowan, Jane Cowan, Neil Riley, Erica Ballmer-Riley, Chris Lynch, Christine Lynch, and Greg Hamilton, thank you all for hours of meetings, crazy ideas, and always being willing to do more. A special thank you to Natasha Kabrich for a great car show! Thank you to everyone who volunteered to help us with all we couldn't do! It was impressive how fast all the times and places filled up with help! We feel all the love."