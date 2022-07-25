NORTH MANCHESTER — Alexandria Domonkos of Morocco graduated with a bachelor's degree in biology-chemistry from Manchester University during the May 21 commencement exercises, according to information from the university.
Domonkos was among more than 260 students who received degrees.
The list of 2022 conferred graduates includes students who finished requirements in December 2021 and May 2022.
Some students participated in the May 21 commencement exercises who are currently completing final requirements for their degrees. Their graduation announcements will come after completion.