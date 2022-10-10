The Kentland Rotary Club is accepting applications for their Adult Scholarships for adults interested in furthering their education.
Kentland Rotary Club is able to offer scholarships for residents of Newton County due to the ongoing community support of our annual raffle. Drawing for the raffle is at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 at the R. Steven Ryan Community Center in Kentland. Prior to the drawing, the Kentland Rotary
is hosting a free will donation breakfast beginning at 8 a.m. at the community center with the funds from the breakfast going towards club projects.
Raffle tickets are still available to purchase for those wishing to support the club’s scholarships and local projects.
Applications for the adult scholarships are available at the following locations: Kentland Public Library; kentlandrotary.org; Kentland Rotary Facebook page; or email Scholarship Chairperson, Roberta Dewing at directorkpl@gmail.com for an application or more information.
Completed applications need to be received by November 15, 2022 as scholarships will be awarded for the spring 2023 school year.
Kentland Rotary Club meets at noon on Tuesdays at the R. Steven Ryan Community Center.
To learn more about all of the activities of the Kentland Rotary Club go to kentlandrotary.org.