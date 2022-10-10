The Kentland Rotary Club is accepting applications for their Adult Scholarships for adults interested in furthering their education.

Kentland Rotary Club is able to offer scholarships for residents of Newton County due to the ongoing community support of our annual raffle. Drawing for the raffle is at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 at the R. Steven Ryan Community Center in Kentland. Prior to the drawing, the Kentland Rotary

