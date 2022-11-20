Betty Lambert, of Beaverville, Illinois, will celebrate her 90th birthday at home, on November 24, 2022, with her four children, LouWonna and Mick Snodgrass of Donovan, Illinois, Gordon Lambert and companion Debra Paulus, Sturgis Michigan, Rhonda and Chuck Flahive, Morrocco, Indiana, Dean and Coleen Lambert, Dunlap, Tennessee, 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
In addition to being a seamstress and crocheting she farmed side by side with her late husband Nolan "Mike" Lambert for 45 years.