Willis Haughey will celebrate his 100th birthday. He was born in Bloomington, Illinois on August 5th, 1922. He married Lois Coyle on June 9th, 1949. They enjoyed 62 wonderful years together and were blessed with 5 children. She passed away in 2012. He is a World War II Army veteran who served in Europe and Japan. After the war he completed his education at Illinois State University. He spent many years in Education. He served as Assistant Superintendent of Schools in Iroquois County for more than 20 years.
He will celebrate with family and friends on August 6th at his home in Otterbein, IN. Cards can be sent to Willis Haughey, PO Box 107, Otterbein, Indiana 47970