LAKE VILLAGE — The Lake Village American Legion Post 375 held a salute and remembrance ceremony on Veterans Day at the Lake Township Volunteer Fire Department.
At 11 a.m., the church bells at Lake Village Presbyterian Church rang 21 times, leading to a moment of silence before the ceremony began.
They opened the ceremony with a prayer, led by Steve Sharp, the chaplain for Post 375, acknowledging the lives lost in the “sacrifice for a better world.” He further went on to express hope for a peaceful world upheld by laws and ethics.
Following this opening reflection, Gus Ellicott, adjutant of Post 375, spoke on the nature of the ceremony and its purpose, commemorating the service of veterans of all wars.
“We remember how men and women set aside their civil pursuits to serve our nation’s cause, defending the freedom of mankind and preserving our precious American heritage,” he said. “We recognize service to our country and her cause does not end with the termination of our service. We continue our endeavors on behalf of world peace with a feeling of profound gratitude to God and to the men and women who gave their lives as their cost for the noblest of causes.”
Ellicott then read an article written by Michael Powers from his book Heart Touchers: Life-Changing Stories of Faith, Love, and Laughter. The article detailed an encounter with James Bradley, the son of World War II veteran John Bradley, who was believed at the time to be one of the figures in the original photo of Iwo Jima by Joe Rosenthal.
The identification of the misnamed soldier was corrected as Franklin Sousley in 2016, following several investigations of other photographs taken at the time.
The article reflected on the age of the boys who fought on Iwo Jima, with the oldest of the six featured in the Iwo Jima Memorial in Washington, D.C., Sergeant Mike Strank, being 25 when he was killed in action.
After concluding the reading of this article, Sergeant at Arms Bedford Hyde led the members outdoors, where they conducted a 21-gun salute, followed by a performance of “Taps” by Bob Gonczy.