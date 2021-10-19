LAKE VILLAGE - The Lake Village Presbyterian Church deacons are sponsoring their annual Free Fall and Winter Clothing Exchange at the Lake Township Community Hall (Old Firehouse), located at 9728 N 300 W. Lake Village.
Donations of new or gently-used winter clothing in all sizes are being accepted, including: coats, shoes, winter boots, linens, towels, blankets, and baby items. No furniture or large appliance donations will be accepted.
The exchange will be held at the Lake Township Community Hall on Wednesday, October 20, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for drop-off and pick-up, and Thursday, October 21, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for pick-up only. No clothing donations will be accepted on Thursday.
Volunteers from the community are invited to help organize the exchange, assisting donors in bringing in their items. Donations can be dropped off at the west rear door of the engine room.
Attendees are invited to bring in unwanted clothing items and bring home donated winter items; however, donations are not required in order to take home clothing. Those wishing to take home items are requested to only take items for their own or their family’s personal use.
Masks and gloves are optional for attendees.
For additional information, please contact the church office at 219-992-3466.