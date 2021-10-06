LAKE VILLAGE - Lake Village Presbyterian Church is holding their annual Fall Fish Fry and Chicken Dinner on Friday, October 8, from 4:00-7:00 p.m.
The community is invited to attend for a meal of fish and chicken tenders, french fries or white potatoes, cole slaw, apple sauce, and homemade desserts. Multiple choices of refreshments will be available.
Food for the event will be prepared by Knights of Columbus in Lowell and hosted by the Lake Village Presbyterian Women.
Masks are optional for those wishing to dine in, and a carry-out option will be available. Adults and children ages 6-12 may purchase a meal, while children under 5 years of age eat free.
The event will be held at the Lake Village Firehouse Community Hall at 9728 N. 300 W. in Lake Village. Directions for entry will be visible in the firehouse parking lot, and both sides of the firehouse will be open to increase indoor seating options.
For additional information, call the Lake Village Presbyterian church office at 219-992-3466.