KENTLAND - The Kentland Rotary Club met at the Steven R. Ryan Community Center for their Tuesday weekly noon luncheon.
The club held a combined digital meeting with Laura Robbins, South Newton High School Guidance Counselor.
Ms. Robbins introduced seven South Newton High School students interested in attending the local Rotary Interact Club at their school. Club president, Kirby Drey, gave a brief explanation about Rotary International and what it means to give Service above Self in your community. The club president also explained to the students how the local club is involved in multiple projects globally.
The Kentland Rotary Club also welcomed two new members, Heidi Wiseman and Kybren Foster. Wiseman, a Morocco resident, was introduced as a new employee of the Kentland Bank, and Foster is an employee of Ag Venture in Kentland.
The membership was reminded of the upcoming Rotary Breakfast and raffle, which the community is invited to participate in. The event is to be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 2, at the R. Steven Ryan Community Center in Kentland.