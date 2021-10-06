At noon on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, the Kentland Rotary Club met for lunch together at the Kentland Community Center. Kaylea Heideman, Registered Dietician and Food Services Director at Iroquois Memorial Hospital, was the guest presenter.
Heideman began her presentation by stating that eggs are an affordable source of protein and nutrients. Eggs do not raise cholesterol levels the way other cholesterol-containing foods do. She did add that soluble fiber found in whole grains helps lower “bad” LDL cholesterol.
She continued by sharing that fruits and vegetables harvested in-season are cheaper and encouraged listeners to take advantage of in-season opportunities. She then added that frozen fruits and vegetables are typically frozen soon after harvest and available out of season. Frozen foods have preserved nutrients and offer a great alternative and typically taste better.
The registered dietitian recommended using glass containers for meal preparations and on-the-go meals. If one uses plastic containers, be sure they are BPA-free.
The Rotarians were also given a four-week water challenge, beginning the first week by drinking an 8-ounce glass of water when one gets up every morning before having coffee.