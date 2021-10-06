KENTLAND - On Saturday, October 2, the Kentland Rotary Club held their annual raffle drawing at the R. Steven Ryan Community Center. The prize for first place in the 2021 raffle was either $15,000 or an EZ Premium golf cart.
Tickets for this raffle were available for sale beginning in July, with a total of 400 tickets being available for sale at $100 each. The winning tickets were drawn by John Frischie, executive secretary, and Kirby Drey, president, and announced by Tim Lohr.
Prizes were awarded for first through tenth places, with fourth through tenth places winning $150, third winning $750, second winning $1,500, and first place being able to choose between either of the top prizes.
The 2021 first-place winners were William and Kay Babcock of Goodland. Martha Reynolds of Sheldon, Illinois, took second place, and Jerry Johnson of Brook took third place.
“The Kentland Rotary Club appreciates the support for the scholarship program from the surrounding areas and beyond,” said Chris Knochel, public relations chair. “The past couple of years has proven to be disruptive of basic services and materials. It is encouraging to the club members the positive response everyone has shown this past raffle season.”
Proceeds for the raffle are used to fund the Rotary Club’s adult scholarship program for South Newton seniors and adults seeking to further their education. The Kentland Rotary Club is currently accepting applications for its adult scholarship program for the 2022 school year.
According to the Rotary Club of Kentland website, the branch’s adult scholarship program has awarded 196 scholarships since its inception in 1994, a total worth approximately $188,600.
In order to be eligible for the scholarship, applicants must live or work in Newton County or be a graduate of South Newton. Applicants may be either full- or part-time students.
Applications for 2022 scholarship are available at the Kentland Public Library or online at https://kentlandrotary.org. The completed application must be returned by November 1, 2021.