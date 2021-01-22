WATSEKA — Iroquois Memorial Hospital is pleased to announce the arrival of a new Urologist in the Specialty Clinic, Serge P. Marinkovic MD, FPM-RS.
Dr. Marinkovic has a complex background with lots of experience in many regions of the world. He obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Music and Biology from New York University, New York. He then earned his M.D. in medicine at Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit, Michigan, MD. Dr. Marinkovic did residency training in General Surgery at Providence Hospital in Southfield, Michigan, and also in Urology at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pennsylvania. He completed a Neuro-Urology Fellowship/Urodynamics at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New York. Dr. Marinkovic also completed a Urogynecology/Female Urology Fellowship at St. George’s Hospital in London, UK. He now comes to Iroquois Memorial Hospital through a collaboration with Gibson Area Hospital and Health Services.
Dr. Marinkovic provides expert care in kidney stones, urinary and fecal incontinence, low testosterone, female and male sexual difficulties, enlargement of the prostate, and minimally invasive procedures for both men and women. He has a compassionate, caring approach to patient care.
Dr. Marinkovic is now seeing patients in the Specialty Clinic, on the second floor of IMH.
For more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Marinkovic, please call 815-432-7722.