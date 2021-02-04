WATSEKA — On February 14th, Iroquois Memorial Hospice will celebrate 25 years of caring for patients and their families in Iroquois, Ford, Livingston, Kankakee and Vermilion counties.
Iroquois Memorial Hospice is a non-for-profit hospice, whose team members have an accumulation of 100 plus years of hospice experience. “Every day, families choose Iroquois Memorial Hospice because our team truly cares. Our patients are not just a number, but they are our community, our friends, our neighbors, and our family. Our Hospice Team is an amazing group of people, who truly make a difference in the lives of our patients and their families,” said Jeff Petersen, Administrator.
In 2020 Iroquois Memorial Hospice made a total of 8350 patient care visits. Hospice is committed to providing end-of-life care to the communities served by the Iroquois Memorial Hospital System. Hospice care focuses on comfort measures to alleviate pain and suffering to facilitate the best quality of life possible, for the patient and the family.
The patient’s choice to determine end-of-life needs are respected and supported. Iroquois Memorial Hospice uses an interdisciplinary team approach to meet the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of the patient and family unit. This team consists of Dr. Rodney Alford, Medical Director for Iroquois Memorial Hospice; Jeff Petersen, Administrator; Mallory Redeker, Clinical Coordinator; Reverend John Franklin, Chaplain Coordinator; Traci Bishop, Social Worker and Bereavement Co-coordinator; Julie Puetz, Social Worker; La-Zann Yana, Volunteer Coordinator and Outreach; Lisa McCann, RN; Trisha Hamilton, RN; Lisa Hughes, RN; Mary Cahoe, RN; Linda McTaggart, RN; Jeanne Snyder, RN; Angie Garrelts, Biller and a CNA team that consists of Patti Lewis, Kelly Grabow, Stephanie Summers, Jennifer Williamson, Jessie Thompson and Lyndee Clubb, CNA/Referral Coordinator.
Additionally, there are 47 volunteers who are the heart of Iroquois Memorial Hospice. “I am proud to be a part of this special team, which is an important part of our community,” said Mallory Redeker, Clinical Coordinator for Iroquois Memorial Hospice. “The large volume of referrals we receive, via word of mouth, attests to those 25 years of excellent care our hospice team has provided.”
Iroquois Memorial Hospice is licensed by the State of Illinois, accredited by The Joint Commission, and is certified by Medicare and Medicaid. Iroquois Memorial Hospice is a member of the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization, We Honor Veterans program and received the SHP Best Hospice Caregiver Satisfaction Top 5% Premier Performer award in 2020. Iroquois Memorial Hospice is located at 200 North Laird, Watseka, IL.
For more information please call 815-432-0185 or visit its website at www.imhrh.org.