Do you have beautiful herbs in your garden and want to preserve them for use this winter? Then it’s time to get started drying your herbs.

Harvest herbs for drying form stems that are in the bud stage, but have not yet flowered. This is when the leaves contain the highest amount of aromatic essential oils. Select individual stems with healthy leaves and cut them each about 6-inches long. Remove any dead or damaged leaves.

