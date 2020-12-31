KENTLAND — With 13 donors the first blood drive conducted by Versiti at the Kentland Trinity United Methodist Church on Dec. 30 was deemed a success.
“This was a good turnout for us considering this was the first time we have been here,” said Jamie Martin, Versiti team lead. “Our donor list usually builds up over time and we look forward to coming back here.”
Martin added that throughout COVID-19 people were still coming out to give blood, but the need is still there.”
Due to the pandemic and canceled blood donation drives, the United States is in a blood donation shortage. According to information from the American Red Cross, blood drives were down about 50% this year compared to the number held in 2019.
According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), every two seconds, someone needs a blood transfusion. In health care settings in your community and across the country, donated blood is a potentially life-saving and essential part of caring for patients.
Blood donations are critical for:
- Cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy
- People with sickle cell disease
- Trauma victims from car accidents
All participants that donated blood at Kentland Trinity United Methodist Church on Dec. 30 will also get their blood tested for COVID-19 antibodies.
If a donor’s blood contains these antibodies they will be notified by mail in about three weeks. These donors could then help COVID-19 patients by becoming future convalescent plasma donors.