KENTLAND - The Northwest Jefferson Extension Homemakers are hosting an event featuring Sara Risley of Get Lost, Inc. on Tuesday, October 5 at 6:00 p.m. CST. The event will be located at Covenant Federated Church in Kentland.
Since 2016, Risley has been on a mission to get lost in Indiana and share hidden treasures across the state with her followers. She encourages her followers to break out of their routine and begin looking at their environment with curiosity and a desire to engage.
She has been driving around the state to unknown towns, seeking out people, places, and things to write and vlog about, as can be seen on her Facebook and website. During her travels, Risley has been hosted by local tourism boards, eaten dinners served by famous Indiana chefs, and made friends in communities that are eager to share their stories.
In an interview with WRTV in 2016, Risley shared the reasons behind her journey to get lost in Indiana and discover the sights and people she would not have otherwise encountered.
“I like to go places that I’ve never been to before,” she said. “I do not have expectations for what I’m gonna find. It’ll either be good or it won’t, but it’s all about the journey.”
Her visit with the Northwest Jefferson Extension Homemakers is open to the public, and it will feature a slideshow of highlights from Risley’s journey into the heart of Indiana. Refreshments consisting of fruit, cheese, and cookies will be available at $6 per person. Attendees are not required to make reservations, but notice is appreciated in order to prepare refreshments.
Interested parties can contact Nancy Jo Prue at (219) 474-5378 prior to the event.