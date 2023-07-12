The 2023 Miss Newton County Fair Queen Pageant took place at the Grand Stands on July 11, where a new queen was crowned.
The Master of Ceremonies for the event was Alan Washburn, who began the pageant by introducing the 2022 Fair Queen, Hannah Vanderwall.
Vanderwall later addressed the audience with a farewell speech, where she spoke on her experiences as queen as well as what the past year has meant to her. She also offered words of advice to this year’s contestants and wished them all well.
This year’s Miss Teen Newton County contestants were: Bailey LaFlech (daughter of Amanda and Kent LaFlech), Sunorah Sadowski, and Allison Whitson (daughter of Jennifer French).
Those competing for the title of Miss Newton County Fair Queen were Addysen and Alexxys Standish (daughters of Dustin and Andrea Standish), and Kailyn Kroll (daughter of Jimmy and Nikki Kroll).
Each contestant put on their best evening gown and were asked to draw random questions out of a small bucket. The contestants, not knowing what question they would draw, then had to provide the judges with an answer to the question on the spot.
There were seven award titles for contestants to compete for this year, including: People’s Choice, Miss Photogenic, Miss Congeniality, Miss Teen First Runner-Up, Miss Teen Newton County, Miss Newton County Runner-Up, and Miss Newton County.
Kailyn Kroll was the winner of this year’s People’s Choice title.
Miss Photogenic went to Addysen Standish.
Miss Teen First Runner-Up was Bailey LaFlech.
Allison Whitson was named Miss Congeniality and Miss Teen.
Addysen Standish was named First Runner-Up for this year’s Miss Newton County Fair Queen Pageant, while her sister Alexxys took the crown and title of the 2023 Miss Newton County Fair Queen.
Emotions were high after the competition for the newly elected Queen. “My sister and Kailyn are both equally deserving of this title. When it was down to Kailyn and I, we’re both the oldest of the group so it really could have been either of us. I whispered in her ear and said “whatever happens, I’m going to be happy,” she said.
She went on to thank her sister for all of the year’s the’ve spent together competing in pageants. “I really want to thank my sister. Every year that I’ve done this she has done it right by my side. She’s done Court and Fair with me every year and it’s been an amazing experience competing with her one last time.”
For those who are considering competing in future Miss Newton County Fair Queen Pageants, her advice is to do so with confidence. “Come out of your shell and be confident. Everyone on stage is going through the same thing. You all go through the nerves, the long days, the long nights, but honestly as long as you are confident at the end of the day, it’s a great day.”