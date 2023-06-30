The schedule for the upcoming Newton County Pun'kin Vine Fair has been released.
Saturday, July 8
8:00 - 10:00 a.m. - Enter Domestic Arts Handcrafted, Fine Arts, & Photography Exhibits
11:00 a.m. - Judge Domestic Arts Handcrafted Exhibits
1:00 p.m. - Judge Fine Arts & Photography Exhibits
7:30 p.m. - Concert Tyler Hubbard with special guest Frank Ray
Monday, July 10
5:00 - 10:00 a.m. - Enter Swine
8:00 - 12:00 p.m. - Enter Horse & Pony
10:00 -4:00 p.m. - Enter Goats, Sheep, Poultry, Rabbits, Beef, Dairy
Tuesday, July 11
8:00 - 10:00 a.m. - Enter Domestic Arts Floral Exhibits
9:00 a.m. - 4-H Sheep Show in Sheep Arena
Lamb Scramble immediately following the sheep show
9:00 a.m. - 4-H Horse & Pony Pleasure/Performance Show, Horse Arena
10:30 a.m. - Judge Domestic Art Floral Exhibits
10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. - Enter Open Class Agriculture
Exhibits
1:00 p.m. - 4-H Goat Show in Sheep Arena, Goat Scramble immediately following the goat show
2:00 p.m. - Judging Open Class Agriculture
4:30 p.m. - 4H Council Pork Chop Supper, Green
Building
5:00 p.m. - The Carnival Company opens
5:30 p.m. - Natural High (Gospel), Free Stage
6:00 p.m. - Commercial Building opens
6:30 p.m. - Little Miss & Mister Pageant
7:30 p.m. - Sound Check, DJ, Free Stage
8:00 p.m. -Teen & Queen Pageant
Wednesday, July 12
8:00-10:00 a.m. - Enter Domestic Arts All Food Exhibits
9:00 a.m. - 4H Rabbit Show, Sheep Arena
9:00 a.m. - 4-H Swine Show in Swine Arena
11:00 a.m. - Judging Domestic Arts All Food Exhibits
1:00 p.m. - Pig Scramble (time approximate)
4:00 p.m. - Cake Walk, Green Building
4:00 p.m. - 8:30 pm - Earth Night by Newton County Soil and Water Conservation District
5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Brook United Methodist Church Ribeye Dinner, Green Building
5:00 p.m. - The Carnival Company opens
6:00 p.m. - Commercial Building opens
7:00 p.m. - 4-H Night at the Fair, Grandstand, Battle of the Barns following the awards ceremony
7:30 p.m. Farmer Dan (Variety Music), Free Stage
Thursday, July 13
9:00 a.m. - 4-H Horse & Pony Show
9:00 a.m. - 4-H Poultry/Waterfowl Show in Poultry/Rabbit Barn, Rooster Crowing Contest, following show
10:00 a.m. - 4-H Beef Show in Sheep Arena
2:00 p.m. - 4-H Dairy Show in Sheep Arena (4-H Milking Dairy Cows may enter the morning of the show)
5:00 p.m. - The Carnival Company opens
5:00 p.m. - Story Hour, Outside Domestic Arts Building
6:00 p.m. - Commercial Building opens
7:00 p.m.- Dirt Drag Racing, Grandstand
7:30 p.m. - Magic Show, Free Stage
Friday, July 14
3:30 - 5:00 p.m. - Plein Air Art Exhibit & Silent Auction, Green Building
5:00 p.m. - The Carnival Company opens
6:00 p.m. - Commercial Building opens
6:00 p.m. - 4-H Livestock Auction in Swine Arena
7:00 p.m. - IPA Truck & Tractor Pull, Grandstand
8:00 p.m. - 15th & Hulman (Variety Music), Free Stage
Saturday, July 15
9:00 a.m. - noon- 4-H Supreme Showmanship (start at Horse & Pony Arena, then Sheep Arena, finish in Swine Arena)
11:30 p.m. - Antique Tractor Drive to Don’s Drive-In
1:00 p.m. - Pie in the Face Contest, Swine Arena
4:00 p.m. - Kid & Adult Pedal Tractor Pull, near Grandstands
5:00 p.m. - The Carnival Company opens
6:00 p.m. - Commercial Building opens
7:30 p.m. - Demo Derby, Grandstand
8:00 p.m. - Holley Drive (Classic Rock & Country), Free Stage
8:00 p.m. to 10:00 pm Release all 4-H Projects, Livestock & 4-H Building Exhibits
8:00 p.m. to 10:00 pm - Release Open Class Domestic Arts, Fine Arts, Floral Exhibits, and Agriculture Entries
Sunday, July 16
9:00 a.m. - Noon - Release 4-H Building Exhibits and 4-H Building Clean-up
Noon - Antique Tractor Pull, Grandstand
After Fair Events:
Tuesday, July 18
4:00 p.m. - Harness Racing, Grandstand