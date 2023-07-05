Teen Contestant #1
Complete Name: Bailey LaFlech
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High around 90F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 66F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: July 5, 2023 @ 2:29 pm
Teen Contestant #1
Complete Name: Bailey LaFlech
Hometown: Morocco Age on 6/1/24: 16
Parents’ Names: Amanda and Kent LaFlech
High School: South Newton High School Grade this fall (if in H.S.): Sophomore
Sponsor: Massage by Amanda (Kentland, IN)
Teen Contestant #2
Complete Name: Sunorah Sadowski
Hometown: Lake Village Age on 6/1/24: 17
Parents’ Names:
High School: Liberty University Online Academy Grade this fall (if in H.S.): Junior
Sponsor: Gardner’s Greenhouse (Lake Village, IN)
Teen Contestant #3
Complete Name: Allison Whitson
Hometown: Kentland Age on 6/1/24: 15
Parents’ Names: Jennifer French
High School: South Newton High School Grade this fall (if in H.S.): Freshman
Sponsor: Cottage on Main (Kentland, IN)
Queen Contestant #1
Name: Addysen Standish
Hometown: Kentland Age on 6/1/24: 18
Parents’ Names: Dustin and Andrea Standish
High School: South Newton High School Grade this fall (if in H.S.): Senior
Sponsor: ReMax Executives, Andrea Standish (Kentland, IN)
Queen Contestant #2
Name: Alexxys Standish
Hometown: Kentland Age on 6/1/24: 19
Parents’ Names: Dustin and Andrea Standish
High School: South Newton Graduate Grade this fall (if in H.S.)
College (Now or Future): Indiana University
Year/Class this fall: Junior Major(s): Major in Exercise Science; Minor in Nutrition
Sponsor: Standish Consulting, LLC (Kentland, IN)
Queen Contestant #3
Complete Name: Kailyn Kroll
Hometown: Lake Village Age on 6/1/24: 22
Parents’ Names: Jimmy and Nikki Kroll
High School: North Newton Graduate Grade this fall (if in H.S.)
College (Now or Future): Heidelberg University
Year/Class this fall: Senior Major(s): Exercise Science with minors in Psychology and
Biology
Sponsor: Home Run Homes Solutions (Lake Village, IN)