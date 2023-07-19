Earth Night took place at the Newton County Fair on July 12, and this year’s turnout proved to be record setting.
The event was hosted by the Newton County Soil and Water Conservation District. Executive Director, Bri Styck said she was thrilled by the high attendance.
“As far as we know, it was our biggest turn out ever,” she said. “We had 480 people come out to earth night. I think in year’s past, we’ve had around 300, 350, so it was a really good night for us, we were happy with it.”
Styck credits the high turnout to the fair board’s ability to get the word out about the event, as well as the valuable contributions made by the SWCD’s partners who helped organize the festivities.
There were 12 different stations for attendees to visit and learn about the importance of water conservation and the effect it has on society.
“People came out to see the Silly Safari’s Animal Show, which was really exciting for people to learn about different animals and their relationship to water,” Styck said.
“At the soil and water booth, we had fresh water muscles on display as well as messages about soil health and how healthy soils relate to water quality in Newton County. So, we were teaching people about that and what lives in the waters and how to protect them. People don’t realize that those animals live in the water because they just kind of look like rocks. But, overall fresh water muscles are the most endangered animals in the world.”
Styck went on to mention that it takes around 40 to 50 individuals that helped to make Earth Night a success.
“We had overall around 30 different staff and volunteers, as well as around another 10 that worked behind the scenes to make the night happen. There was five North Newton Honor’s Society students that came out to help us, as well as all four of our interns as well, which was phenomenal and they were a huge help.”
The Newton County Soil and Water Conservation District has hosted Earth Night for about 20 years, and Styck mentioned they are already looking forward to the next one.
“We’re all really just so happy about the turnout and are looking forward to make next year even better.”