The Little Miss and Mister Pageant took place on Tuesday, July 11 during the Newton County Pun’kin Vine Fair.
20 children were entered in the competition this year. Those competing for the title were: Jackson Christopher Barten, Chloe Mayotte, Hinley Schriner, Beau Vanderwall, Harper Large, Olivia Shedrow, Nolan Tarchala, Ally Miller, Zoe Todd, Ryder Wilson, Emily Light, Ginny Darabaris, Lola Rene Ortiz, Evelyn Belle DeYoung, Lochlain Cahill, Iris Holste, Kamden Willey, Skylar Serna, Nash Tarchala, and Kobe Jennings.