KENTLAND — Join Children's Librarian Ashlyn Lane, between Oct. 5-17, for Kentland Library's Virtual Little Wigglers program. Have fun learning the Halloween Finger-Play: We're Seven Grubby Goblins. Follow along or see how to make a ghost craft using a paper plate, markers, & toilet paper strips or white crepe paper streamers.
Miss Ashlyn ends the program with an activity challenge that will sure to be fun. Interest level is for kids 2 and under. For more information contact them through KPL's Facebook messenger; call 219-474-5044 ext:7 or check out the library's web page for a link to the program.