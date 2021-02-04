Weekly Storytimes
Join Miss Marilyn for books, games and more! A new storytime video is posted to our Facebook page each Monday for families to easily play at their convenience. Each storytime is supplemented with a free Take and Make kit that can be picked up from the library each Tuesday.
Winter Felt Friends
Snowy weather is the perfect time for an indoor craft! Try your hand at creating cute Winter Felt Friends plushies. Each kit includes all the supplies needed to make 4 plushie friends – an owl, bird, fox and mushroom. Detailed instructions provide links to online video tutorials to teach you some beginner sewing techniques. Limit of one kit per person, ages 13 and up.
100 Book Challenge
The results of the 100 Book Challenge of 2020 are in! We had 9 dedicated readers finish the 100 Book Challenge of 2020 who together completed 645 books totaling 224,717 pages! Congratulations to Lou M for coming in first place with a total of 173 books! Bonnie S. took second place with 120 books, and Karen C rounded out the top three with 81 books.
The 100 Book Challenge of 2021 is officially underway! How many books can you read in a year? Set a personal goal, and race with other book lovers to see just how many you can finish in 2021. Visit the library for more information or to register.
Monthly Drawings
Feel the love this February! Adults and teens that check out any item under the romance genre will have their name entered into our February drawing for a chance to win the monthly prize. Children can check out a Valentine ’s Day item to earn their entries. Congratulations to Kimberly P. and Amelia S. for winning our January drawing!
Presidents’ Day
The Brook Library will be closed on Monday, February 15th in observance of President’s Day.
Love You to Pieces Take and Make Kit
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with this heart felt Take and Make Kit featuring puzzle pieces that are painted and assembled into the shape of a heart. The final product makes the perfect door hanger. All necessary supplies are included in the kit, which is available to anyone ages 13 and up.
Board Meeting
The Brook Public Library will hold their monthly board meeting every second Monday of the month at 5:00 pm in the Young Adult room. The public is welcome to attend.