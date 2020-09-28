NEWTON COUNTY — This weekend, October 1 -4, students will be performing segments of the collective Haunted Histories of Newton County show. Tickets can be purchased in advance for $6 through the link on the South Newton website, or can be obtained at the door before each performance. Cost is $7 for adults, and $5 for students.
The audience will travel to each of the towns where students will be set up to perform a short, history related scene. On Sunday, Oct. 4, Newton County’s paranormal investigation team, Midnight Ghost Hunters, will do a presentation on their ghost hunts. All ticket purchasers are invited to attend this special presentation at 2:00 Sunday. Shows begin at 5:00 Thursday – Saturday, 2:00 Sunday. Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs as there is no seating in the towns.