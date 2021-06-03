NEWTON COUNTY, Ind. — Summer “Tails and Tales” started at Newton County Public Library is happening NOW, but it’s not too late to get signed up for all the fun!
Reading rewards include Gatorade, chips, and candy! Each week we will draw 1 winner at each library for a great weekly prize for reading and recording progress - 2 to 5 year olds will earn prizes for attending our programs or watching virtual programs each week in our “Read 2 Me” series of summer fun! Every week of completed activities registers children in our final drawing on July 9th at each library for a great summer fun prize!
Summer Adventurers, children going into Kindergarten through 3rd grade, will earn prizes for every hour of reading time that they log during this 6-week program, and every reading goal reached is an entry in our final drawing on July 9th. Add great in-person and virtual programs, take-home science experiments, and summer surprises, and you have the stuff of great summer reading tales!
4th through 6th grade students are invited to be Summer Explorers – earning prizes for every 2 hours of reading (up to 10 hours) and getting to participate in engaging programs and activities. Every reading goal is an entry in our final drawing for a fun summer prize, to be given away on July 9th.
Activities include virtual storytimes and science programs, petting zoos, obstacle courses, stuff animal workshops and K9 dog presentations. Lake Village, Morocco and Roselawn Libraries are offering a great selection of summer activities for “Tails to Tales!”
Young adults going into grades 7 through 12 are included in the reading excitement – prizes are earned for every review written and submitted after finishing each book, up to 5 books. Each week we’ll award a gift card, and every book review submitted is an entry in our final drawing on July 9th for a great basket at each library.
Writing book reviews for books read from now until July 9th will pay off for adults, too. Adults can earn prizes for each review they submit, and earn entries into a final drawing on July 9th for a gift card!
Register NOW, online at www.newton.beanstack.org or in person at your Newton County Public Library!