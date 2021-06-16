NEWTON COUNTY, Ind. — Summer “Tails and Tales” started at Newton County Public Library, and we’ve had great turn-out! From virtual stories, obstacle courses, Take It and Make It craft kits – NCPL is starting the summer off right!
Each week we will draw 1 winner at each library for a great weekly prize for reading and recording progress - 2 to 5 year olds will earn prizes for attending our programs or watching virtual programs each week in our “Read 2 Me” series of summer fun! Every week of completed activities registers children in our final drawing on July 9th at each library for a great summer fun prize!
Here’s the schedule for Week 4, June 21st through the 27th:
WEEKLY PRIZE WINNERS ARE DRAWN ON MONDAYS!
*We will post a virtual science experiment with Miss Corrisa that you can do at home with a kit from your Library
*Read 2 Me kiddos have a video posted on this website or on Facebook to watch!
*Morocco will have a stuffed animal workshop on Tuesday, June 22nd from 9:30 to 5 PM - REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED!
*Roselawn will have a stuffed animal workshop on Tuesday, June 22nd from 11:30 AM to 7 PM - REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED!
*Lake Village will have a stuffed animal workshop on Wednesday, June 23rd from 9:30 AM to 5 PM - REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED!
*Morocco will host an obstacle course on June 24th at 10 AM
PLEASE REGISTER FOR ONLY ONE STUFFED ANIMAL EVENT AT ONLY ONE LIBRARY!
*Log your reading hours, write reviews, and work on your Tic-Tac-Toe board or book marks!