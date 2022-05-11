KENTLAND - The South Newton Middle/Senior High School will feature the work of students in the Fine Arts Department on Sunday, May 15, at the annual Spring Art Show and Concert.
The art classes of Lori Murphy and Nancy Klockow will have their work on display from 2:00-5:00pm in the high school gymnasium and main hallway. Student work from grades 6-12 will include drawing, painting, pottery, sculpture, fiber arts, photography, graphic design, computer generated art and Mathew Armbruster’s classroom projects from Ag Power & Structure and Welding.
Awards will be presented for the Best of Show, Best Conveyed Message, and The Phyllis McKee Excellence in Art Award.
This event is sponsored by Tri Kappa will be presented between the Band and Choir performances.
Under the direction of Kasey Anderson, the Bands and Choirs 6-12, will perform a variety of concert and popular selections. Musical selections to include sea shanties, Broadway selections, and music to provoke the imagination.
South Newton community is invited to come and enjoy the outstanding accomplishments of our students. Complimentary treats from the SN Art Club will be available in the gym to enjoy while viewing the artwork. The event is free of charge.