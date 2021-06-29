KENTLAND, Ind. — Don’t miss your chance to see Micro Wrestling on Thursday, July 15th, at 7 p.m. in the Newton County Fair grandstand. What is Micro Wrestling? It’s wrestling, but just on a smaller scale. The Newton County Fair is hosting this grandstand event with the Micro Wrestling Federation.
The Micro Wrestling Federation is a full-scale, WWE type event supported by an entire cast under five feet tall. Founded in 2000, the MWF is the longest running organization within the Little Person wrestling industry; no other company has performed in more events since its inception. The Micro Wrestling Federation has been imitated without success as they are the original “MICRO” professional wrestling organization.
The Micro Wrestlers have been featured in Sports Illustrated Magazine, Country Music Television, and the WWE. There is no denying that the Micro Wrestling Federation is the number one Little Person wrestling organization on the planet — high-flying, body slamming, and off the top rope!
The Micro Wrestling Federation performs 200 shows a year from coast-to-coast, as well as 4 shows a week at their own 300-seat mini arena in Pigeon Forge, TN! (source: https://www.microwrestling.com/)
Grab the kids or get a group of your buddies together and head out to the Newton County Fair on Thursday, July 15th, to see this one-of-a-kind event. Tickets are available at the fair office and the grandstand ticket booth. Box seats are $15 and general admission is $10. Track seating will be available for $20.