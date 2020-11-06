SHELDON, Ill. — The Sheldon United Methodist Church will host its fall/winter rummage sale Friday and Saturday, Nov. 13-14. The church is located at 480 N. Fifth (the corner of Fifth and Iroquois streets) and the event takes place in the basement. Those who attend will be asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
There have been many new donations since the last sale, with this sale featuring glassware, dishes, kitchen items; clothing for men, women and children; lots of winter coats, lamps, bedding, tools, shoes, purses, toys, lots of books, lots of framed art and technology items.
There will also be a raffle for 10 baskets which have been put together by church members. The drawing will take place Saturday, Nov. 14, and winners will called.
The sale runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days. All proceeds go towards church repairs.