KENTLAND, Ind. — A reminder that the date for the 2021 “A.J. Kent High School Alumni and Friends Banquet” has been set for Saturday, June 12, 2021. Mark your calendar and plan to attend this annual event.
Don Funk will be the honored guest and Carter (Cork) Lohr will be the M.C. All alumni and community members are invited to join for dinner and an evening of conversation and reminiscing. Watch this newspaper and your mail for further information or call Marlene Sondgerath at 219-474-5089 with questions.