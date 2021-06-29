KENTLAND, Ind. — For over 60 years now, young ladies have vied for the title of Miss Newton County Fair Queen, and on Monday, July 12th at 8:00 pm at the Newton County Fair Grandstand that tradition will continue.
The teen pageant is for young ladies ages 15 to 17, these contestants will compete for the title of Miss Teen Newton County. The teen pageant is a great way for young ladies to learn about the pageant and become more comfortable with the duties and responsibilities of becoming Miss Newton County. The queen pageant is for young ladies 18 to 21, these contestants will compete for the title of Miss Newton County. The teen and queen pageant will be held on Monday night at the fair.
Devin Hindes, the reigning 2019 Miss Newton County, will perform her last official duties by presiding over the pageant and crowning her successor. She is sure to perform these duties as well as she has represented Newton County for the past two years.
Each contestant will compete in several events: Interview, Professional Wear and Evening Gown. Many skills are required in these areas such as poise, ability to converse, and stage presence. These competitors have had training, however. They’ve already journeyed through stage performance practices, interview practices, and a final rehearsal. It all culminates with the final competition on July 12th.
Miss Newton County 2021 will receive a $1,000 scholarship from the Newton County Fair Association, use of a car for fair week from Emerson-Sondgerath in Kentland, and of course, a trip to Indianapolis to compete for the title of Miss Indiana State Fair.
The queen and her court will be very visible on the fairgrounds as they attend judgings and grandstand events, do interviews with the media, and participate in many other activities as they reign over the 2021 Pun’kin Vine Fair. Make your way through the Pun’kin Vines to the grandstands on July 11 to see the crowning of the 2021 Miss Newton County Fair Queen.