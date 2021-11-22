Dec. 3
The Newton County Historical Society will be holding a ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony for the completed mural on Dec. 3 at noon. Hearty refreshments and a tour of the resource center will immediately follow.
Dec. 4
- The Downtown Lounge and Trattoria will be hosting Santa on Saturday, Dec. 4.
- Kentland Public Library is holding Lego Club on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. Builders will be tasked to build a bridge, and all creations will be on display in the library until the next Lego Club meeting. All ages are welcome, and no prior registration is required.
- The town of Brook is holding their first annual Hometown Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 2-5 p.m. The event is free to the public and will feature events such as Christmas wagon rides, s’more making with firefighters, pictures with Santa, and much more.
Dec. 6
The American Legion Post 375 is holding a general meeting at the Lake Village Public Library at 7 p.m. Any veteran interested in becoming a member is invited to attend.