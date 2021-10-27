Oct. 30The Downtown Lounge and Trattoria in Kentland will be hosting a costume night on Saturday, October 30, from 8-11 p.m. with live music.
Oct. 31
Trick-or-treating hours for Lake Township will be held on Sunday, October 31, from 5-7 p.m.
Trick-or-treating hours for Brook will be held on Sunday, October 31, from 5-7 p.m. Additionally, Brook United Methodist Church will be hosting a Trunk-or-Treat during those hours, with games, candy, and drinks.
Nov. 13The Mt. Ayr United Methodist Church will host a Chili Supper on Saturday, November 13, from 5-7 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. There is no charge for the meal. Free-will donations are appreciated.