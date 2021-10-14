Oct. 16
St. Joseph Catholic Church will be holding a Rosary Rally, sponsored by America Needs Fatima, on Saturday, October 16, at noon in Batton Park in Kentland. For further information, contact Martha Reynolds at (815) 429-4134.
Oct. 31
Trick-or-treating hours for Lake Township will be held on Sunday, October 31, from 5-7 p.m.
Nov. 13
The Mt. Ayr United Methodist Church will host a Chili Supper on Saturday, November 13, from 5-7 P.M. in the Fellowship Hall. There is no charge for the meal. Free-will donations are appreciated.