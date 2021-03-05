March 11
Newton County 4-H has established a new club for 2021 called the Clover Camera Corps. In this club, you will learn about photography through workshops and special themed assignments. This new club is for 7th graders up to 12th-grade. Explore the community through monthly photography challenges, and hone your photography skills, and have an opportunity to see your work in the local newspaper and its website.The first meeting is Thursday, March 11 at 6 p.m. at the Government Center in Morocco. Please RSVP by Monday, March 8. Registration is free for currently enrolled 4-H members or $20 for participants not currently enrolled in 4-H. Interested in joining or learning more — contact 4-H Extension Educator Dallas Howard at 219-285-8620 ext. 2800 or via email at howard0@purdue.edu.
March 14
Lake Township Volunteer Fire Department’s annual Pancake Breakfast will take place Sunday, March 14 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CST. Seating and drive through will be available. The menu will consist of eggs, sausage, pancakes, and biscuits and gravy. Donations from this event will help the department with training and getting equipment up to date. The breakfast will take place at the Lake Village Community Center located at 9728 N 300 W.