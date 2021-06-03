June 12
A reminder that the date for the 2021 “A.J. Kent High School Alumni and Friends Banquet” has been set for Saturday, June 12, 2021. Mark your calendar and plan to attend this annual event. Don Funk will be the honored guest and Carter (Cork) Lohr will be the M.C. All alumni and community members are invited to join for dinner and an evening of conversation and reminiscing. Watch this newspaper and your mail for further information or call Marlene Sondgerath at 219-474-5089 with questions.
June 14
There will be a Newton County Health Board meeting on Monday, June 14. The meeting is open to the public and will be held at the Government Center in Morocco at 6 p.m.
July 26
There will be an Ag Plastics/Container Collection Event Monday, July 26, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. at the Newton County Highway Garage, located at 3640 South 275 West—Morocco, IN. There is NO LIMIT to number of containers accepted. Free Disposal of plastic pesticide container up to 55 gallon. There is ZERO COST to participate in collection. Open to Newton, Jasper, White, Carroll, Pulaski, and Benton County Residents in Indiana. The Staff of G. Phillips & Sons have 100 percent authority to not accept any container if it does not meet appearance and cleanliness standards. For information please contact: recycling@newtoncounty.in.gov 888-663-9866 x 2513.
July 28
South Newton Elementary Round-Up has been set for Wednesday, July 28, 2021 from 8:30 a.m.-7:00 p.m. Please call the office at 219-474-5167 to schedule your appointment. The office will be accepting calls for appointments between the hours of 8:00 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday until June 4th. Don’t wait, schedule your appointment today.