Feb. 25
On February 25, 2021 at 4 PM CST, there will be a virtual Newton County CISMA Meeting. CISMAs are Cooperative Invasive Species Management Areas. Learn why invasive species are a problem and why we need your help! Virtual Zoom Meeting: https://purdue-edu.zoom.us/j/95082593388? -passwordd=WGRtWFdRVzJCZS9iM2FHZlRua3ZVZz09
Meeting ID: 950 8259 3388 Passcode: 705226
Questions? Email mandi@sicim.info
Find more info at: http://www.sicim.info/cisma-project
Feb. 26
Teens are invited to play reading bingo until Wednesday, February 26th, 2021 for a change to win a VISA gift card from Newton County Public Library (Newton County, Indiana). Pick up a bingo card from any location of the Newton County Public Library or sign up for this winter reading program via BeanStack at www.newton.beanstack.org. Reading isn’t the only part of this reading challenge – teens may earn snack prizes, enjoy outdoor activities, and every bingo is another entry into our final drawing. Visit or call Lake Village (219/992-3490), Morocco (219/285-2664), or Roselawn (219/345-2010) to learn more!
Feb. 26
Children ages 2 years old through 6th grade are invited to play reading bingo via BeanStack! Using a bingo card from the Newton County Public Library (Newton County, Indiana) children complete various tasks to make bingos! This program began on Monday, January 4th, 2021, and ends on Wednesday, February 26th, 2021. Children may earn prizes for first bingos, and every bingo earns an entry into our final drawing for a VISA gift card! Children and parents may visit the Library or register online at www.newton.beanstack.org or by calling or visiting Lake Village (219/992-3490), Morocco (219/285-2664), or Roselawn (219/345-2010) to learn more!