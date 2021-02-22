Feb. 25
On February 25, 2021 at 4 p.m. CST, there will be a virtual Newton County CISMA Meeting. CISMAs are Cooperative Invasive Species Management Areas. Learn why invasive species are a problem and why we need your help! Virtual Zoom Meeting: https://purdue-edu.zoom.us/j/95082593388? -passwordd=WGRtWFdRVzJCZS9iM2FHZlRua3ZVZz09
Meeting ID: 950 8259 3388 Passcode: 705226
Email mandi@sicim.info - Find more info at: http://www.sicim.info/cisma-project
March 5
Music Jam and Fish Fry Friday, March 5 at the Roselawn American Legion, Post 238, located 2 miles west of I-65 on State Road 10. All meals served with baked potato or fries, Hush Puppies, Cole Slaw and bread. Doors open at 4 p.m., music starts at 4:30 and food starts being served at 5:30. Cash for prize at 8 p.m. along with a 50/50 drawing. Betty Tetzlaff, Dean Kingma, and other musicians will be there to play your favorite tunes. For more information call Betty at (219) 345-5825.
March 14
Lake Township Volunteer Fire Department’s annual Pancake Breakfast will take place Sunday, March 14 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CST. Seating and drive through will be available. The menu will consist of eggs, sausage, pancakes, and biscuits and gravy. Donations from this event will help the department with training and getting equipment up to date. The breakfast will take place at the Lake Villager Community Center located at 9728 N 300 W.