ROSELAWN — A Music Jam and Fish Fry will be held at the Roselawn American Legion Post 238, located 2 miles west of I-65 on State Road 10, Friday, February 5, 2021.
Fish, shrimp and chicken strips will be available for purchase. All meals served with baked potato or fries, Cole slaw and bread.
Cash door prize at 8:00, and a 50/50 drawing.
Betty Tetzlaff, Dean Kingma, and other musicians will be there to play your favorite tunes. Doors open 4:00 pm, and music starts at 4:30 pm. Food starts being served at 5:30 p.m.
For more information call Betty at (219) 345-5825